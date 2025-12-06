Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Search underway for missing North Palm Beach woman last seen diving off Key West

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A 79-year-old North Palm Beach woman went missing Friday during a diving trip in the Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say that Ellen Ruth Domb was diving at the Vadenberg wreck, seven miles off the coast of Key West, when she was reportedly separated from her diving partner in a strong current at around 11 a.m. Friday.

The sheriff’s office, U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Key West Police Department continued the search for Domb on Saturday, and is asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911.

