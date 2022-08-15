Police investigating after body found in North Palm Beach home

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered in a home Monday morning.

North Palm Beach police found the body at a home on the 700 block of Lighthouse Drive.

Palm Beach Gardens police assisted with shutting down traffic between Lagoon Drive and Westwind Drive.

A view from Chopper 5 shows crime scene investigators outside of the home and traffic being diverted on the corner of Lighthouse Drive and Lagoon Drive.

Officials say there is no one in custody yet and no threat to the public.

The is in active investigation.