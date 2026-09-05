Motorcyclist ejected, killed in crash on State Road 7

PALM BEACH CO., Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after a fatal motorcycle crash on State Road 7 on Friday afternoon.

Deputies said a Chevy Equinox, driven by a 61-year-old Boca Raton man, was traveling westbound on EF Johns Parkway at the intersection of SR 7 at around 2:58 p.m. on Sept. 4.

At the same time, the report said a Yamaha motorcycle, driven by an unidentified man, was traveling northbound on SR 7 in the center lane.

Officials said as the Chevy attempted to turn left, the vehicle improperly crossed SR 7 and entered the motorcycle's path.

The report said the motorcycle was unable to avoid a collision and hit the rear door of the Chevy.

The motorcycle driver was ejected from the Yamaha and came to rest within the back seat of the Chevy, per the report.

Deputies said the motorcycle driver was later pronounced dead and the Chevy driver was uninjured.

