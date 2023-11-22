Man accused of submitting fake FAU transcripts to school district for extra pay

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 43-year-old Royal Palm Beach man is accused of submitting fake academic credentials from Florida Atlantic University to be compensated more than $10,000 for income supplements with the Palm Beach County School District.

Clayton Jones was arrested Monday by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Offie and later that day posted a bond of $13,500.

Jones, who was employed by the district as a behavioral health professional since 2019, vis facing charges of organized scheme to defraud (less than $20,000), grand theft, cheating and misrepresentation of academic standing.

He is alleged to have presented credentials and submitted forms signed by him for $10,041.57 from July 15, 2019 through May 2023.

The include a supplement payment of $1,500 for a bachelor's degree in 2019, $2,500 for a master's degree in 2020 and $5,000 for a doctorate in 2022. Also some prorated supplements were submitted.

The school district’s law enforcement department began investigating in June after receiving a report from the district’s inspector general.

In July, law enforcement submitted report that the transcripts by Jones to the school district were not officially from FAU, including transcripts that don't look like the authentic ones.

The university said no student was enrolled with his name and date of birth. Also, FAU did not offer his listed classes during the semesters indicated on the transcripts.