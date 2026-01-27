Horse manure haulers accuse Palm Beach County municipalities of steering business to competitor

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Five horse manure haulers are accusing two Palm Beach County municipalities of unfairly steering business to a competitor, according to a letter WPTV obtained.

These companies, who work to address an estimated 50,000 tons of horse manure in the area, said recent regulatory actions could cause them to go out of business. Their accusations against the company, Agricultural Blending Company, came after WPTV uncovered records showing Village of Wellington staff helped the company’s owner create the business and lobby on it behalf to circumvent local zoning laws.

Horse manure haulers claim unfair business practices by municipalities

“It has come to the attention of manure haulers, agricultural producers, and members of the public that hauling operations serving equestrian facilities are being steered—explicitly or implicitly—toward depositing manure loads at a single private facility commonly referred to as ABC, notwithstanding the existence of multiple agricultural farms that openly and lawfully accept manure as a beneficial agricultural input,” wrote the haulers.

The Village of Wellington said in a written statement that the hauler’s assertion of “steering” haulers to one location is incorrect. The village wrote in an email that it applied regulations uniformly and aren’t designed to advantage or disadvantage any particular business. However, Village Manager Jim Barnes wrote he remained open to discussing regulatory requirements with haulers.

“The Village remains committed to transparency, fair enforcement, and open communication,” he wrote in a written statement. “We are always willing to discuss regulatory requirements with haulers, agricultural operators, and residents to ensure clarity and compliance, but we do not, and will not, interfere with lawful private business choices.”

Village helped developer's son circumvent zoning rules, records show

Justin Hickey, who owns a manure hauling company, said the Village of Wellington no longer allows him to deliver unprocessed material directly to farms. He said he’s being forced to use a list of approved facilities, who can then charge dump fees ranging from $15,000 to $20,000. Hickey said these facilities can then process the material into top soil. He doesn’t understand why his company can’t do the same process or at least deliver the unprocessed material directly to other places like farms.

“What’s the difference between him and us taking it to the farms,” Hickey said to WPTV’s Ethan Stein. “You’re trying to control us and not him.”

Hickey said he doesn’t know why his company is on the list of approved facilities, which also includes the Alymra Company, Agricultural Blending Company and five other companies.

FAMILIAR CONCERN

Agricultural Blending Company, according to state records, is owned by Matthew Bellissimo. Matthew’s father, Mark, is a well-known developer in Wellington that owns the land where Agricultural Blending Company operates in Wellington.

Hickey’s complaints come after WPTV uncovered records showing the Village of Wellington sent Agricultural Blending Company a business plan to help dispose of or reuse the horse manure produced in Wellington and decrease illegal dumping. The plan even offered several possible locations, expenses and potential profits. But, village staff said in the plan that zoning regulations could stop any manure transfer plant.

"The Equestrian Overlay Zoning District (EOZD) does not currently allow a manure transfer station," the plan reads. "If the site selected is located in the EOZD, there would have to be some changes to the EOZD to allow the manure transfer station."

Emails WPTV village staff worked with the company to get an "agricultural" classification, which would allow it to operate on the property without a rezoning change. Village staff were attached to emails with Matthew Bellissimo, where he was working with FDEP employees to get the agency to classify his business as "agricultural and not industrial."

"It would be helpful if in the language of the registration that FDEP could include verbiage referencing that our business function is in the eyes of DEP, is 'Agricultural' and not 'Industrial,'" Matthew Bellissimo told FDEP.

"It would be appreciated if FDEP could reiterate in writing, what was already mentioned verbally, that this process could serve as an effective substitute so that we remain a 'Mixing Station' and not a 'Transfer Station' in the registration letter."

Bellissimo then forwarded FDEP's response to village employee Michael Dell in an email dated April 15, 2022.

Hickey and Paulo Santana believe Agricultural Blending Company filed complaints with various local government and government agencies. The company, Agricultural Blending Company, declined to comment on this report.

BUSINESS TROUBLES

Paulo Santana, who showed WPTV his facility with mounds of wood chips and manure as tall as seven feet, said his operation has completely stopped after being given a “Stop Work Order” from the town of Loxahatchee Groves. He said the town’s actions have started costing him money and believes the regulations aren’t fair because his operation is just as “agricultural” as Agricultural Blending Company.

“I see everybody being close to bankruptcy,” Santana said. “Between paying diesel, labor, all the taxes and the dump fees: You can not give that price back to the customer. We are literally since the last year paying to work and trust me hauling horseshit isn’t a fun business.”

Francine Ramaglia, who is the Town Manager for Loxahatchee Groves, said it requires haulers to collect waste from out of town within parameters set forth by the health department and the state for protecting the water supply.

“Our goal is simply to support the rural lifestyle we all cherish,” she wrote in an email ‘Because Loxahatchee Groves is such a unique community where virtually all of our homes and farms rely on private wells and septic systems, we have a responsibility to protect our water supply.”

She also said there are no designated sites in the Town.