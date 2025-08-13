FWC officer, K-9 locate man missing in Holey Land Wildlife Management Area

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man who went missing within a Palm Beach County wildlife area has been safely reunited with his family thanks to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer and his K-9 partner.

On the morning of Aug. 9, the FWC received a call regarding a missing diabetic man in the Honey Land Wildlife Management Area, which spans over 35,000 acres of southwestern Palm Beach County.

Within 15 minutes, FWC Officer Kevin Tarr and his K-9 partner, Rambo, located the missing man's vehicle along the Miami Canal. Rambo sniffed the driver's side door handle before going into the woods.

After Officer Tarr told Rambo to track, the K-9 navigated through thick brush for about 400 yards and located the man in less than an hour.

FWC says the man was safely escorted out of the woods and met with his family at his vehicle.