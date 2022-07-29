Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach County

Actions

Fatal crash closing all lanes on I-95 southbound at Okeechobee Blvd.

All southbound lanes on I-95 at Okeechobee Blvd. are closed Friday morning.
Posted at 6:26 AM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 07:01:57-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — All southbound lanes on I-95 at Okeechobee Blvd. closed Friday morning after a crash.

Officials say a deadly accident caused the closure just before 6 a.m.

Cars are backed up until Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. on the highway.

Drivers should exit I-95 southbound before the 45th St. exit or take Florida's Turnpike.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms