Family with disabilities in Palm Beach County faces eviction after landlord raises rent without lease

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A disabled family of three in Palm Beach County said they are facing eviction after their landlord raised their rent by $200 per month, pushing their housing costs beyond what they can afford on a combined fixed income of less than $2,000 monthly.

WATCH BELOW: 'We just want to get out of here," Tina and Timothy Woods tell WPTV's Kayla McDermott

Family with disabilities faces eviction over rent increase in Palm Beach County

Tina Woods, 67, and her husband, Timothy Woods, said their landlord verbally promised to keep their rent at $1,000 per month when they moved into their trailer nine years ago. The couple never signed a formal lease, a decision they now deeply regret as they face potential homelessness.

Years of Verbal Promises Broken

"When we moved here, we thought everything would be fine. The landlord was nice," Tina Woods told WPTV's Kayla McDermott. "Our rent was $1,000 a month. He told us he would not go up on the rent as long as we paid our rent."

After nine years of on-time payments, the landlord raised their rent to $1,200 and began suggesting he could charge significantly more for the property.

"He mentioned he could get $2,500 to $3,000 a month. We can't afford that," Tina Woods said.

The family's monthly income consists of Tina's $495 disability payment and Timothy's $1,442 benefit. With their previous $1,000 rent, they had $200 remaining for necessities. The increase leaves them with only about $40 per month after housing costs.

Pattern of Eviction Threats

The Woods family said the rent dispute is part of a troubling pattern that has dominated their lives. According to Tina Woods, the landlord has repeatedly failed to collect rent for months, then suddenly posted eviction notices.

"For three months, he didn't come by and get the rent, but I have the receipts and I got the money orders," she said. "Now, all of a sudden, we come home and there's an eviction hanging on our door."

The family said they have appeared in court approximately 13 times this year alone to resolve rental disputes, despite having documentation of their payment attempts.

Health Challenges Compound Housing Crisis

The housing uncertainty has taken a severe toll on the family, who are all dealing with serious health issues. Tina Woods broke her back in 2024 after stairs outside their home were not repaired in time, requiring two surgeries in 2025. She contracted sepsis during recovery and nearly died.

She now relies on both a wheelchair and walker while managing rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, high blood pressure and a possible colon cancer diagnosis that doctors said has a 90% likelihood.

Timothy Woods suffers from COPD, diabetes and mobility issues after being injured at a local park. Their adult son, Timothy Woods Jr., also struggles with health problems and left school to help care for his parents.

Why This Housing Crisis Matters Now

Palm Beach County, like many Florida communities, is experiencing an affordable housing shortage that disproportionately affects disabled residents and those on fixed incomes. The Woods family's situation reflects a broader crisis where verbal rental agreements leave vulnerable tenants with little legal protection against sudden rent increases or eviction threats.

Community Support Emerges

Derek Dorsett with God's Loving Hands is working to help the family find alternative housing. Tina Woods initially contacted Dorsett not for financial assistance, but for information about rental options after seeing him help others on television.

"They're really in a jam," Dorsett said. "It's the same we hear nationally. It just breaks my heart."

Dorsett notes that even properties marketed as "affordable housing" often require upfront costs of $5,000 or more, which is impossible for families like the Woods who have less than $50 remaining each month after basic expenses.

Legal Lessons Learned

The Woods family hopes their experience serves as a warning to other renters about the importance of written lease agreements.

"When you go to the courthouse in front of a judge or the clerk, you tell them something, and that's just talk," Tina Woods said. "If you got it on a piece of paper and it's in writing, that's law."

The landlord was contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of publication.

For now, the Woods family clings to hope that community support and fundraising efforts will provide enough resources to secure new housing and escape what Tina Woods describes as "living in a nightmare for nine years."

"We just want to go," she said. "I will give anything. I just don't want to ever look back this way again."

To help the Woods you can do so here.

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