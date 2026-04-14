Faith leaders push Palm Beach County for 'real' affordable housing as rents surge

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A justice ministry is asking Palm Beach County to create a new affordable housing program where developers could build more housing units on a single piece of land if some apartments are reserved for people with incomes at 60% of the area median income.

People Engaged in Active Community Efforts (PEACE) said they’re asking the county to find ways to increase the supply of housing, and drop rental prices for seniors on a fixed income and workers in the service industry. It comes as county report from last January shows the average rent for a two bedroom apartment increased from about $1,900 in 2021 to around $2,800 in 2024—a 49.2% increase in just three years.

“We’re here today, because too many of our neighbors are being priced out of paradise,” said Rev. Randy Hightower. “Our neighbors can’t afford to rent the community they built and sustain. This isn’t a housing issue. It’s a moral one.”

Since 2022, Palm Beach County data said it has built 6,337 “affordable” or “workforce” housing units across 80 projects. The county’s data also said there are another 4,200 “affordable” or “workforce” housing units either under construction or in pre-development.

PEACE argues these “workforce” apartments aren’t really affordable for seniors, childcare workers or cashiers when rents are over $2,000. They’re asking the county to push developers to reserve units for people who make less than 60% of area’s median income, about $49 for one person, according to data from the University of Florida, in exchange for density bonuses.

A similar proposal is written in the county’s comprehensive plan for housing, which was last updated in August 2025. Mami Kisner, who is the First Lady at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, said the idea behind the plan is to give people a chance at getting to see the benefits of the county’s growth.

“This is about being fair and growth should benefit everybody, not just some,” she said. “We don’t need any more statements or any more promises. What we need is our officials to act.”

WPTV reached out to Palm Beach County earlier on Tuesday and we’re still working to get an answer.