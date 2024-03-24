FAA orders ground delay at PBIA with departures averaging 75 minutes behind schedule

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered ground at Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday afternoon during a peak flying time because of spring break.

PBIA's delay is an average of 75 minutes and increasing for departures and 47 minutes for arrivals due to volume, according to the FAA National Airspace System Status.

The FAA issues ground delays when aircraft are held on the ground to manage capacity and demand at a specific location by assigning arrival slots.

It is the only ground delay listed in Florida.

PBIA's website has 10 departure delays through 11:59 p.m. and 15 arrival delays through 6:06 p.m.

FlightAware is showing 2,287 total delays and 803 cancellations in and out of the United States as of 12:30 p.m.

The system is showing 24 delays from PBIA so far Sunday.

And there are 104 delays and 24 cancellations from Miami International Airport, the second most in the nation for cancellations behind Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport with 137 cancellations and 220 delays.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is at six cancellations and 92 delays with Orlando International Airport 0 cancellations and 111 delays.