Drownings up in Palm Beach County

Posted at 11:53 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 11:54:51-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Drownings are up in Palm Beach County this year compared to a year ago.

According to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner, there were 11 drownings between Jan. 1 and May 31 of 2021, but 16 between the same time frame this year, an increase of 45%.

Year over year, homicides in Palm Beach County are up — 35 between Jan. 1 and May 31 of 2021, and 39 this year — as are suicides, with 95 in 2021 compared to 103 in 2022.

Drug overdoses, however, are down 2%, with 233 between January and May of last year and 227 during the same time period this year.

