Couple accused of possessing $414,500 in counterfeit luxury items

John Fiorenzi, 63, and his wife, Jacqueline, 58, face felony charge
Counterfeit items seized in possession of Boca Raton couple John and Jacqueline Fiorenzi, according to PBSO
Posted at 12:33 AM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 00:49:39-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Boca Raton couple are accused of possessing $414,500 worth of counterfeit merchandise.

John Fiorenzi, 63, and his wife, Jacqueline, 58, were arrested Tuesday after a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigation that lasted several months.

On Aug. 30, OBSO received a Crime Stopper tip they were selling luxury items at a substantially reduced cost of the real items.

On Sept. 20, an undercover deputy conducted a "fact finding investigation" at their Delray Beach business, The Salon Delray at 15200 Jog Road, according to the arrest report.

On Oct. 25, the deputy purchased a Louis Vuitton wallet, a Chanel bracelet and Fendi glasses for a total of $165.

On Oct. 31, the deputy brought a Louis Vuitton wallet for $80.

A search warrant at their business and Boca Raton residence on Mohigan Circle revealed counterfeit items as well as $150,822 in cash, 13 firearms, and 104 pounds of ammunition.

They each are facing a felony charge of selling counterfeiting items less than $20,000. They were released on $3,000 bonds Wednesday.

