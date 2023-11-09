Couple accused of possessing $414,500 in counterfeit luxury items

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Boca Raton couple are accused of possessing $414,500 worth of counterfeit merchandise.

John Fiorenzi, 63, and his wife, Jacqueline, 58, were arrested Tuesday after a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigation that lasted several months.

On Aug. 30, OBSO received a Crime Stopper tip they were selling luxury items at a substantially reduced cost of the real items.

On Sept. 20, an undercover deputy conducted a "fact finding investigation" at their Delray Beach business, The Salon Delray at 15200 Jog Road, according to the arrest report.

On Oct. 25, the deputy purchased a Louis Vuitton wallet, a Chanel bracelet and Fendi glasses for a total of $165.

On Oct. 31, the deputy brought a Louis Vuitton wallet for $80.

A search warrant at their business and Boca Raton residence on Mohigan Circle revealed counterfeit items as well as $150,822 in cash, 13 firearms, and 104 pounds of ammunition.

They each are facing a felony charge of selling counterfeiting items less than $20,000. They were released on $3,000 bonds Wednesday.