Palm Beach County Community Services offers residents assistance with utility bills

LANTANA, Fla. — Palm Beach County Community Services is offering assistance to residents in need of help paying electric bills due to hardship.
The department is hosting in-person sessions for residents to apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This program offers up to $5,000 in assistance for utility bills.
The next event will take place on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Lantana Branch Library located at 4020 Lantana Road.
No appointment is necessary, walk-ins are welcome and there will be activities on-site for children.
Eligibility for the assistance program is based on income guidelines and important verification documents.
Please bring the following to the library:
- Most recent home energy or electric bill and/or final utility termination notice
- Proof of income (2 months of paystubs)
- Government issued ID, birth certificates for children, social security card
- SNAP or Medicaid letter
Additional details can be found at www.utilityassistancepbc.org or by calling the department's Contact Center at 561-355-4792.