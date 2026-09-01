9/11 anniversary events in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties mark 25 years

Twenty-five years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, communities across Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties will gather to honor the victims, remember the heroism of first responders and reflect on a day that changed America forever.

Here is a look at local remembrance events planned for the 25th anniversary.

Wellington 25th Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Date: Friday, Sept. 11, 2026

Time: 8:46 a.m.

Location: Wellington Amphitheater, 12100 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington, FL 33414

The Village of Wellington, alongside Palm Beach County public safety agencies, will host a memorial ceremony honoring the victims of 9/11 and all those affected by the attacks. The ceremony begins at the exact moment American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Lt. Col. Todd Beer, the Air Force One pilot who transported President George W. Bush on Sept. 11, 2001, will deliver the keynote address. WPTV anchor Ashley Glass will serve as master of ceremonies.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early. The event is being presented in partnership with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and other community organizations.

FAU 25th Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Ceremony and Stadium Stair Climb

Date: Friday, Sept. 11, 2026

Time: Memorial Ceremony, 8:00 a.m.; Stair Climb Challenge, 8:46 a.m.

Location: Flagler Credit Union Stadium, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton

Florida Atlantic University will host a 25th anniversary 9/11 remembrance event beginning with a memorial ceremony outside Gate 1 on the southwest side of the stadium near the Owls Perch. The service honors the 2,976 people who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 attacks and will feature remarks from FAU President Adam Hasner and other community leaders.

Immediately following the ceremony, participants will take part in a stadium stair climb fitness challenge beginning at 8:46 a.m., the moment the first airplane struck the World Trade Center. The challenge consists of 10 rounds and 2,050 steps, symbolizing the 110 floors climbed by first responders inside the Twin Towers.

Parking is available in Lot 5 on the north side of the stadium. The event is being held in partnership with the FAU Police Department, the Division of Student Affairs and FAU's U.S. Army Reserve Officer Training Corps.

Indian River County 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Date: Friday, Sept. 11, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Location: Indian River County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 7955 58th Ave., Vero Beach

Hosted by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, this communitywide memorial ceremony will honor the nearly 3,000 victims of the attacks and recognize the courage and sacrifice of first responders who responded to the tragedy.

Residents, veterans, students, families and community organizations are encouraged to attend and stand together in remembrance, honor and unity.

Martin County 9/11 Memorial Bridge Walk

Date: Friday, Sept. 11, 2026

Time: Opening Ceremony, 8:30 a.m.; Bridge Walk, 9 a.m.

Location: Jock Leighton Park, 3755 S.W. Mapp Road, Palm City

The annual memorial event begins with an opening ceremony followed by a 3-mile Bridge Walk honoring those who lost their lives at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and aboard the 4 hijacked airplanes. Numerous public safety agencies and community partners will participate in the tribute.

The event is hosted in partnership with Martin County Fire Rescue, Martin County Sheriff's Office, Martin County School District, Martin County Police Athletic League and local firefighter organizations.

St. Lucie County: Port St. Lucie 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Date: Friday, Sept. 11, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center, 9221 S.E. Event Center Place, Port St. Lucie

The City of Port St. Lucie will host a morning remembrance ceremony honoring the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, while also recognizing the resilience and unity demonstrated by Americans in the years that followed.

For additional information, contact the Special Events Department at 772-344-4139 or specialevents@cityofpsl.com.

St. Lucie County: Fort Pierce 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Memorial Service

Date: Friday, Sept. 11, 2026

Time: 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 600 N. Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce

The City of Fort Pierce will commemorate the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11 with a remembrance ceremony honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost and recognizing the courage and sacrifice of first responders, veterans, service members and all those impacted by the attacks.

A special tribute will honor Fort Pierce native CeeCee Ross Lyles, a flight attendant aboard United Airlines Flight 93 whose bravery and legacy remain an important part of the city's history. A family member of Ross Lyles will participate in the Flight 93 remembrance.

Mayor Linda Hudson will serve as mistress of ceremonies. The event will include the Presentation of Colors, Voices of Remembrance, a ceremonial wreath laying, scholarship presentation, three-volley salute, Taps and "Amazing Grace" performed by the St. Lucie County Fire District Pipes & Drums.

The community is encouraged to attend as Fort Pierce remembers those lost, honors those who served and reflects on the courage, unity and resilience demonstrated in the aftermath of Sept. 11.

Martin County: Palm City 9/11 Memorial Tribute Ceremony

Date: Friday, Sept. 11, 2026

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Peter and Julie Cummings Library, Palm City

Community leaders, guest speakers, first responders and local residents will gather at the library's 9/11 monument for an evening of remembrance featuring patriotic music, a candlelight vigil and a rose-laying ceremony.

The family-friendly event is open to all ages. For more information, call 561-895-5858.

Palm Beach County: West Palm Beach 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026

Time: 8 a.m.

Location: 515 N. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach

The West Palm Beach Fire Department will host the 8th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, marking the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The event honors those who lost their lives and the first responders who answered the call that day while raising funds for local charities.

Participants may take part in the traditional 110-story stair climb, symbolizing the ascent made by firefighters inside the World Trade Center towers. Additional events include a 5K Fun Run, Hero Challenge and CrossFit competition. The Bill Bone Hero Challenge combines a 5K completed in gear with the full 110-story stair climb, serving as a tribute to the physical and mental strength demonstrated by first responders.

The event is organized and operated entirely by West Palm Beach Fire Department personnel, who volunteer their time each year. Proceeds benefit POST (Pediatric Oncology Support Team) in West Palm Beach and Operation 300, which supports Gold Star children and families.

Community members, participants, volunteers and supporters are invited to attend. Additional information and registration details are available at the West Palm Beach 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb website.

Palm Beach County: 3rd Annual Westlake 5K Remembering 9/11

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026

Time: 7:30 a.m.

Location: Greenspace north of the intersection of Persimmon Boulevard and Ilex Way, Westlake

The City of Westlake will host its 3rd Annual Westlake 5K Remembering 9/11 in support of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The event brings together runners, walkers and community members for a meaningful morning of remembrance honoring those lost in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The race welcomes participants of all ages, abilities and fitness levels.

The City of Westlake is a supporter of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a national organization dedicated to honoring fallen military service members and first responders while supporting their families.

Each registered participant will receive an RFID chip-timed race bib, an official event shirt and a finisher medal. Awards will be presented to the top 3 overall finishers and winners across multiple age groups. Registration is now open.

Twenty-five years later, the message remains the same: We will never forget.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

