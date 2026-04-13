4 young adults who experienced foster care graduate from Selfless Love Academy

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Four students from the Selfless Love Academy graduated over the weekend, celebrating their completion of a program designed to help young adults who have been in foster care.

WATCH BELOW: 'I have a lot to say and I want to be heard,' Knowledge Grant tells WPTV

Selfless Love's foster youth graduation

The graduates each completed more than 150 hours of leadership training and financial literacy. The program equips students by helping them work on leadership skills and preparing them for independence and future success.

During the ceremony, the four graduates took to the stage to share what they look forward to changing in the future.

Knowledge Grant, 24, was named this year's top scholar winner.

"I have a lot to say and I want to be heard, and doing something like this gives me that platform, because now people get to see more of me, get to learn a little bit about me, and you all can see it's fun over here," Grant said.

Past top scholar recipients have gone on to further their education, such as earning a master's degree, or starting a business.

Nearly 20,000 youth age out of the foster care system every year. Many face tough challenges, including homelessness and unemployment.

For more about Selfless Love Academy, click here.