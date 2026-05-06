2 PBSO deputies, 1 sergeant arrested on fraud, battery, kidnapping charges

Three Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office employees were arrested Tuesday on charges of falsifying official documents, with one facing additional charges, including false imprisonment and battery.

Deputy Sheriff Aljhady Acevedo, Deputy Sheriff Dennis Smikle and Sgt. Travis Faller were each booked into custody on May 5, 2026, by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

All three face two counts of fraud — false statement by a public servant, falsifying an official document, a felony charge in Florida.

Acevedo faces the most serious charges of the three. In addition to the fraud counts, he is charged with two counts of obstructing justice by tampering with a witness, one count of false imprisonment and two counts of battery.

Faller was booked at 12:29 p.m. and released the same day at 2:32 p.m. after posting a $5,000 surety bond. Smikle was booked at 1:27 p.m. and released at 3:15 p.m. after posting a $5,000 surety bond. Acevedo was booked at 12:19 p.m. and remained in custody at the Main Detention Center as of the time of booking records.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the misconduct was identified and thoroughly investigated before the arrests were made.

"The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office holds all employees to the highest standards and remains committed to maintaining the public's trust. Unfortunately, there are occasions when an employee's poor decisions result in misconduct. In this instance, the misconduct of Deputy Sheriff Aljhady Acevedo, Deputy Sheriff Dennis Smikle and Sgt. Travis Faller were identified, thoroughly investigated, and determined to be criminal in nature, leading to the charges listed below. The Sheriff's Office will continue to remain vigilant in ensuring that our actions reflect the professionalism and integrity that the community expects and deserves," Teri Barbera, Public Information Officer and Director of the Bureau of Public Affairs, said.

All three employees are currently on administrative leave with pay.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

