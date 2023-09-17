2 Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel render aid to passenger during flight

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel, while on a flight to Colorado, assisted a passenger who had passed out while walking down the aisle.

On Friday, Captain Eric Price and firefighter/paramedic Sam Adler were on a flight to pay respects to the five Professional Firefighters & Paramedics of Palm Beach County members among 572 firefighters honored at the International Association of Fire Fighters Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial in Colorado Springs, according to a post on Facebook.

During the medical incident, Price and Adler moved the patient to the back of the plane and immediately rendered care while the flight was diverted to New Orleans.

The passenger was safely passed off to the New Orleans International Airport Fire Department and taken to a local hospital.

When asked about the incident, Price simply said: "All we did was the right thing."

The two men, with a combined 53 years of service to PBCFR, work the same C shift at Station 19 in Jupiter.