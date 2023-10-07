2 Jewish federations condemn attack on Israel, pledge humanitarian support

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Leaders of the two Jewish Federations in Palm Beach County on Saturday in West Palm Beach and west of Boca Raton arecondemning the attack by Hamas within Israel on land, sea and air and are pledging humanitarian aid.

"We’ve all woken up this morning to the horrific news of unprecedented attacks across Israel by Hamas," Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County President Susan Shulman Pertnoy and President and CEO Michael Hoffman said in a joint statement. "Our extended Jewish family in Israel is under fire.

"These are the times when our community joins together and steps forward. Whether you are able to contribute to our efforts or not, we are grateful for your care and standing with Israel. Together, we pray for a swift end to this frightening situation.

"May the lives of those lost be for a blessing. May all those wounded see a quick recovery. And may one day we know peace."

In response, the federation, which is located in West Palm Beach, is "creating an Israel Terror Relief Fund to support our global partners’ immediate humanitarian services in Israel."

These include shelters and security in high-risk areas, safety for the many seniors, people with disabilities, immigrants and young adults under our partners’ care, and trauma support for people whose families and homes have been shattered.

The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County also has launched an Israel Emergency Campaign "to help those in need."

"On a holy day marked by the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur war, there was an unprecedented attack on the State of Israel,"

Matt Levin, president and CEO of the foundation west of Boca Raton, said. "We are deeply concerned and stand in complete solidarity with the people of Israel and its brave military forces. We pray for their safety."

Rabbi Barry Silver, who serves Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor in Boynton Beach, said "To keep democracy and the world safe, America, Israel and other freedom-loving nations must declare war against Hamas, defeat them militarily, and its reign of terror forever.

"When America was attacked by al-Qaeda on September 11, 2001, we did not merely launch a counterattack, we set out to destroy al-Qaeda. As horrific and shocking as the September 11 attack was for America, today’s attack against Israel reflects an even greater existential threat to the nation of Israel."

Elected leaders also issued statements:

Gov. Ron DeSantis:

"The dastardly terrorist attacks perpetrated against innocent Israeli civilians by Iran-backed terror group Hamas deserve a swift and lethal response. Israel not only has the right to defend itself against these attacks, it has a duty to respond with overwhelming force. I stand with Israel. America must stand with Israel."



Sen. Rick Scott:

“Israelis are dying today at the hands of Iran-backed terrorists. President Joe Biden, and every American ally and partner, must swiftly condemn this invasion and acts of war by Hamas terrorists and the Iranian regime which supports their murderous attacks.



“This is exactly why so many Americans and Israelis were disgusted to see President Biden give the Iranian regime $6 billion last month. Every dollar given to Iran funds terrorism in the Ayatollah’s quest to destroy Israel. Iran is behind today’s invasion and everyone must say that as we stand with our Israeli allies.”

Sen. Marco Rubio:

"Israel was attacked by a Hamas terror group funded & supplied by Iran. And the continued appeasement of Iran is encouraging these attacks."



U.S. Rep Lois Frankel:

"I am horrified and outraged at the news of Hamas’s hateful and deadly attack on the Israeli people. No question, I stand firmly with Israel. Terrorism is unacceptable."

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast:

"On a peaceful Shabbat, despicable terrorists launched a full-scale war with Israel and called for a complete wipe-out of the only Jewish homeland on Earth. The choice is clear: the United States must stand with Israel in its existential fight against Hamas."

U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick: