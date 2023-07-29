2 die in separate crashes in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died within one day in separate crashes in Belle Glade and near West Palm Beach/Royal Palm Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Saturday morning.

Casondra D. Johnson-Downing, no age listed, of Belle Glade, died at 10:07 p.m. Thursday after a crash at 2925 State Road 25 in Belle Glade.

Then Tanner Badgley, 22, of West Palm Beach, died at 12:43 p.m. Friday after a crash at Royal Palm Beach Boulevard at 57th Road North.

In the first crash, authorities responded at 8:56 p.m. Johnson-Dowling was driving a 1990 Kia Soul southbound on State Road 15, within the inside lane of of travel, just south of the intersection of State Road 80, PBSO said in a crash report.

A 2021 Chevrolet Blazer driven by a West Palm Beach woman was traveling northbound on State Road 15 within the inside southbound travel lane, approaching the intersection of State Road, 80.

The Chevrolet, as it continued traveling northbound within the southbound inside lane, collided with the Kia head-on.

Johnson-Dowling was taken to Lakeside Medical Center in Belle Glade where she died. The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to HCA Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee with serious injuries.

Two passengers in Johnson-Dowling's vehicle, both from Belle Glade, were taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, a 6-year-old girl with critical injuries and a 5-year-old girl with serious injuries.

In the second crash, authorities responded at 12:24 p.m. Friday.

Badgley was stationary inside a 2017 F250 Ford in the northbound travel lane of Royal Palm Beach Boulevard at the intersection of 57th Road North.

A 2019 Honda Accord driven by a 43-year-old Loxahatchee man was traveling northbound on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard approaching the intersection of 57th Road North.

The Honda driver failed to identify that the Ford was stopped within the travel lane, PBSO said. During the collision, the front of the Honda hit the back of the truck.

Badgley was ejected, landing within the roadway, and was pronounced dead on the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. The driver in the Honda was uninjured but two passengers, a man and woman, both 43 with the same birthdate, had serious injuries.

