14-year-old accused of fatally stabbing man in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old boy stabbed a man in the chest during an argument at a party in June.

Deputies say the teenager and his parents were at a party when an argument broke out.

According to witnesses, Gonzalo Cardona, 28, struck a woman in the face with a beer bottle.

A fight broke out including Gonzalo, Manuel and his parents.

Deputies say the 20-year-old victim tried to intervene when he was stabbed in the chest by Manuel.

One witness claims Manuel's mother said the teen was trying to help his father.

Once the victim fell to the ground, witnesses say Manuel and his parents began beating the victim.

The teen was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Cardona faces a charge of aggravated battery.