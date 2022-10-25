1 injured in rollover wreck in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — One person is recovering in the hospital after a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road and Okeechobee Boulevard at around 12:15 p.m.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews arrived on scene to find the driver trapped inside the rolled over SUV, which was pressed against a barbed wire fence and thorny brush.

Firefighters used the Jaws Of Life to extricate the person, who was then flown to an area hospital via Trauma Hawk.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.