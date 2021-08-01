Olympic Volleyball Day 9: Polished Poland men wax Canada

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day's action.

Poland emerges as class of Pool A

Canada's men's volleyball team has proven itself a determined, hard-working, never-say-die squad in pool play at the Tokyo Olympics, but as the matches churned on, pluck proved lacking against the sport's true powers.

Poland pounded that point home throughout its systematic sweep Sunday at Ariake Arena, using a 25-15, 25-21, 25-16 thrashing of Canada to further legitimize its status as a frontrunner for gold.

The victory moved Poland ahead of Rio 2016 silver medalist Italy (3-1) atop Pool A, while Canada fell to 2-3.