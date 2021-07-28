Olympic Handball Day 5: Denmark and Sweden remain unbeaten

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with recaps from all the Day 5 handball action.

Sweden: 29, Portugal: 21

BOX SCORE

Bahrain gave Denmark a run for its money on Wednesday morning in Japan. The underdog even managed to keep the deficit to five or less throughout the first half, but ultimately, Denmark, the 2016 men's handball gold medalist, pulled away in the second half and prevailed by a final score of 31-21.

With the win, Denmark advanced its record to 3-0 in Group B, making it the first country to reach three wins in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Bahrain men's handball, on the other hand, which has now lost three consecutive games, suffered its first loss by more than a goal. The side debuted in Tokyo on Saturday afternoon, losing 32-31 to Sweden, then fell 26-25 to Portugal on Monday.

Denmark was willed to victory thanks in part to excellent performances from Johan Hansen, who needed just six shots to string together a fantastic six-goal performance, and Mikkel Hansen, who had five goals on seven shots. Both Ahmed Fadhul and Mohamed Ali showed resolve in the loss for Bahrain, with each scoring three goals on three shots.

Bahrain's next match comes on Friday morning against host Japan. Denmark, on the other hand, will face Portugal on Friday.

Sweden: 29, Portugal: 28

BOX SCORE

After sneaking past Bahrain 26-25 on Monday, Portugal men's handball again found itself entrenched in a close, one-goal match. Only this time, things didn't end as well for Portugal.

Sweden defeated Portugal Wednesday afternoon in Tokyo by a final score of 29-28, and the close result helped the Swedish national team moved to 3-0 in Group B. It is the second country to move to 3-0 in handball, joining Denmark, the 2016 gold medalist.

Sweden has grown accustomed to winning close ballgames, as its men's side has now defeated Bahrain by one, Japan by two and Portugal by one. Its win against Portugal was made possible by a nine-goal performance by Niclas Ekberg, as well as six goals from Albin Lagergren.

Miguel Martins, Alexis Borges and Andre Gomes anchored a well-balanced offense for Portugal, scoring four goals apiece, but the loss moves the country to 1-2 in Group B.