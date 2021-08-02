Olympic Field Hockey Day 10: Aussie women blank India, Argentina blanks Germany to reach semis

India walls off Aussies

MATCH STATS

India's Gurjit Kaur scored on a penalty shot from the corner midway through the second quarter Monday at Oi Hockey Stadium, and that was all the Indian defense needed to dispatch Australia and move on to the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Goalie Sativa Punia wasn't tested often, but aided by the brilliance of her teammates up front, she was nails when she needed to be and helped her country move on to the penultimate stage of the competition.

Argentina's D eliminates Germany

MATCH RESULTS

With a suffocating defensive effort in the early quarterfinals match, Argentina's women moved on to the semis with a 3-0 humbling of Germany, which saw its hopes of topping the silver medal it won at Rio 2016 dashed in defeat.

The first quarter ended in a scoreless tie, but Argentina took what proved to be a commanding lead before icing the Germans with an insurance goal in the fourth.