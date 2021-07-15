Novak Djokovic set to continue pursuit of calendar Golden Slam at Tokyo Olympics

Newly-minted 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic confirmed that he will participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games in a social media post on Thursday.

"I am very proud to pack for Tokyo and join our national team in the fight for the brightest medals on the Olympic arenas," he wrote on Twitter. "For me, the game for Serbia has always been a special joy and motivation and I will do my best to make us all happy!"

View social media post: https://twitter.com/DjokerNole/status/1415769633777410062?s=20

Djokovic, who represents Serbia, is in pursuit of becoming the first man to achieve a calendar "Golden Slam": winning all four Grand Slams and the Olympics in one year. Steffi Graf is the only player to achieve the feat thus far, doing so in 1988.

Djokovic already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year, and thus would just need to win the Olympics and U.S. Open later this summer to get it done. Tokyo marks his fourth consecutive Olympic Games appearance; Djokovic took bronze in singles in 2008.

After winning Wimbledon and tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's record for most Grand Slams won by a male player last weekend, Djokovic said he was "50/50" about going to Tokyo. Both Nadal and Federer have opted out of Tokyo, along with a slew of other stars including Serena Williams and Dominic Thiem.