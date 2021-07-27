Watch
Not swell: Surfboard breaks in gold medal matchup
Posted at 2:52 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 03:51:08-04

Point break was replaced by a surfboard break for Brazilian athlete Italo Ferreira during his gold medal matchup in Tokyo.

Ferreira's surfboard broke during the first few minutes of the final round of competition. 

The Brazilian's coach was seen racing down the shoreline to deliver him a replacement board, while his opponent Kanoa Igarashi had the waves to himself for the first portion of the final head-to-head showdown.

Ferreira recovered from the equipment issue and won the first gold medal in Olympic surfing history.

