World’s fourth-largest car manufacturer suspends Russia imports, exports over Ukraine conflict

(MILAN) — The world’s fourth-largest car manufacturer, Stellantis, announced Thursday that it was suspending all imports and exports of cars to Russia.

The company did not provide further details but noted that it has employees in Russia “and we consider we should not mix ‘regime’ and people.” Stellantis operates a plant in Kaluga, Russia.

“Our CEO has made clear public statements against any more of violence,″ the statement said.

It added, “At Stellantis we condemn violence and aggression and, in this time of unprecedented pain, our priority is the health and safety of our Ukrainian employees and families.”

The company said it has dedicated a task force to helping the 71 Ukrainian colleagues in Ukraine and their families, including an exceptional supplement and support in moving out of the country.