Volunteer firefighters performing rescues as flooding traps residents

Volunteer firefighters in Hindman, Kentucky, rescued a man trapped in flood waters on Sunday. The man was trapped in a home enveloped by water.

According to Gov. Andy Beshear, the rescue was among 1,300 performed in Kentucky since last week.

Hindman resident Zach Hall said Tuesday the water in town is keeping his relatives trapped in their homes.

“We go to sleep hoping that we're not going to wake up and another flood washing the work that we've done away,” he told CNN. “And with the heat, once it dries up for the day, it's just muggy, humid. People will suffocate. A lot of people on oxygen that don't have power are already suffering. I think the worst is still to come if we're not able to clear a path and get to these people.”

The volunteer fire department is also tasked with distributing food and water.

Thirty-seven flooding-related deaths have been reported in Kentucky since last week, Beshear said.

Beshear issued a state of emergency as rescue efforts remain active.