Venice canals nearly run dry as Italy set to again face drought conditions

Venice, Italy is a city known for its enchanting flooded canals which create paths where boats and traditional gondolas glide across the water ways, using them as transportation throughout the city.

Now, after weeks of dry weather, officials are worried after some of the canals have nearly dried up.

It is feared that Italy could soon face another drought after last summer's lack of rain brought harsh dry conditions to the country.

Venice is usually more worried about flooding issues than a lack of water, but low tides and a lack of rain is making it impossible in some areas for water craft to navigate, including the city's ambulance boats.

The low water levels are likely to affect tourism in a city where one of the main draws for tourists are the canals and the experience of traveling on them.

Reuters reported that Italy's longest river, the Po, which stretches from the Alps to the Adriatic Sea now has around 61% less water than is usual for this time of year.

Massimiliano Pasqui of the Italian scientific research institute "CNR" said, “We are in a water deficit situation that has been building up since the winter of 2020-2021,” Corriere della Sera reported.