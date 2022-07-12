Watch Now
US tourist reportedly falls into Mount Vesuvius after trying to take selfie

Posted at 1:47 PM, Jul 12, 2022
A man survived a fall into Mount Vesuvius in Italy after reportedly trying to take a selfie.

The tourist, who is from Maryland, hiked up to the top of the 4,000-foot-high volcano with his family, according to NBC News. The network reports that the man dropped his phone into a crater after he attempted to take a selfie. Upon attempting to retrieve his phone, he fell several meters into the crater, the report states.

Luckily for the man, he reportedly became stuck and didn't fall up to 300 meters.

According to NBC News, guides used a rope to pull the man to safety. He reportedly only suffered scratches and cuts to his arm.

The man and his three relatives face charges for going on a forbidden trail, The Guardian reports.

Historians say Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD, destroying the ancient city of Pompeii. It last erupted in 1944.

