Watch
NewsNational

Actions

US casinos had best month ever in March, winning $5.3B

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
A patron wearing a mask, plays a slot machine at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Hollywood, Fla. The Seminole Tribe closed its casinos, the latest virus-related closures affecting a state that is heavily dependent on tourism and consumer spending to pay its bills.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Posted at 2:10 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 14:10:09-04

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Inflation may be soaring, supply chains are snarled and the coronavirus just won’t go away.

But America’s casinos are humming right along, recording the best month in their history in March.

The gambling industry’s national trade group reported Wednesday that the country's commercial casinos won more than $5.3 billion from gamblers in March.

That's their best single-month total ever.

The previous record month was July 2021 at $4.92 billion.

The numbers don't include tribal casinos, which report their income separately.

They're expected to report similarly positive results later this year.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News