Watch
NewsNational

Actions

U.S. Senate candidate who suffered a stroke also has cardiomyopathy

Election 2022 Senate Pennsylvania
Keith Srakocic/AP
Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who is running for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate for Pennsylvania, greets supporters at a campaign stop, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Greensburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Election 2022 Senate Pennsylvania
Posted at 4:23 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 16:23:52-04

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The cardiologist for John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, has disclosed that the politician has cardiomyopathy.

In a statement released through the campaign, Dr. Ramesh Chandra, says Fetterman will be fine if he eats healthy foods, takes prescribed medication and exercises.

Fetterman easily won the Democratic nomination days after suffering a stroke. The Democrat blames himself for not taking his health as seriously as doctors recommended.

"It’s not something I’m proud of, but it is something I hope that others can learn from. So please: listen to your body, and be aware of the signs. Because ignoring them—and avoiding the doctor because you might not like what they have to tell you—could cost you your life," Fetterman said in a statement.

He was in the hospital when his race was called. He had just undergone surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator.

It's still unclear who Fetterman will face in November. The Republican primary is under a recount. Dr. Mehmet Oz leads David McCormick by less than 1,000 votes.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News