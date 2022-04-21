Troopers found 500 pounds of marijuana scattered on Missouri interstate

Authorities in Missouri arrested two men after troopers responded to a crash on an interstate Wednesday and found 500 pounds of packaged marijuana scattered around on the roadway.

Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted photos of the scene on I-70 in Callaway County.

"You don’t see this every day, but it is 4/20," the department tweeted.

You don’t see this everyday, but it is 4/20… Troopers responded to a crash today on I-70 in Callaway County and found 500 pounds of packaged marijuana scattered around. Luckily, nobody was seriously injured. Arrest info below:https://t.co/2cvTu9gFBahttps://t.co/0EGqNq5pPJ pic.twitter.com/g51sMpJ0oF — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) April 21, 2022

According to the Kansas City Star, the marijuana came out of a pickup truck that crashed into the back of a semi-truck that had initially tried to avoid hitting a previous crash on the interstate.

Another semi then slammed into the back of the pickup, which caused the marijuana to be spilled across the interstate, the newspaper reported.

The department said two men that were in the pickup were arrested on first-degree drug trafficking charges.

Troopers said no one was seriously injured.