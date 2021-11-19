Three men arrested for allegedly shooting man near Young Dolph memorial in Memphis

Authorities in Tennessee say they have arrested three suspects who allegedly shot a man near where rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis.

Memphis police said they arrested Terrance Jones, 23, Jailon Nelvis, 19, and Tavis McQueen, 22, in connection to the shooting of an unidentified man on Thursday.

Police said the shooting happened at 2630 Airways, which according to ABC News, is near Makedas Homemade Butter Cookies, the bakery Young Dolph was at when he was killed on Wednesday.

But police believe the two shootings are not related.

"There is no evidence that this shooting is related to the previous shooting on Airways," police said.

Police said the unidentified man shot Thursday is "listed as non-critical."