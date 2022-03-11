Texas Supreme Court deals blow to clinics’ lawsuit over restrictive abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas abortion providers say their best hope of stopping the nation's most restrictive abortion law is all but over.

It comes after the Texas Supreme Court on Friday ended what little path forward clinics had under a federal lawsuit to stop the law known as Senate Bill 8.

Politico reports that the ruling by Texas' high court was unanimous.

Attorneys for the Center for Reproductive Rights said "the case is effectively over" after the ruling.

While Politico reports that Friday's ruling does not shut out other avenues to challenge the law, like state-court suits, it does cut off the avenue that has proven most effective for abortion activists in recent years.

The law, which went into effect in September, prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which occurs at about six weeks, or before many women know they are pregnant.

The law was designed to outlaw the government from enforcing the law. Instead, it invites private citizens to file lawsuits against those suspected of carrying out illegal abortions.

Abortions in Texas have plummeted by more than 50% since the law took effect.