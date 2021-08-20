Watch
Tesla reveals new plan to build robots

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - The company logo is shown at the top of a supercharger for Tesla automobiles near shops Feb. 25, 2021 in Boulder, Colo. Tesla's quarterly profit has surpassed $1 billion for the first time thanks to the electric car pioneer's ability to navigate through a pandemic-driven computer chip shortage that has caused major headaches for other automakers. The financial milestone announced Monday, July 26, 2021 extended a two-year run of prosperity that has erased questions about Tesla’s long-term viability raised during its early years of losses and production problems. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)
Posted at 6:26 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 18:28:43-04

Tesla is now working on human-like robots.

According to the company's website, the robots would be used for tasks that are considered "unsafe, repetitive or boring."

For the project, Tesla said it's searching for mechanical, electrical, control,s and software engineers to help the company expand its artificial intelligence fleet.

CNN reports that Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, joked that the robots will be friendly.

"We hope this does not feature in a dystopian sci-fi movie," Musk is quoted by CNN.

Tesla has not put a price on the robots. However, Musk plans to have one built by 2022.

