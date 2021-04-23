Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Suspect carrying AR-15 in parking lot shot, killed by Colorado Springs police

items.[0].image.alt
Patrick Godfrey / KOAA
The Colorado Springs Police Department is at the scene of a police shooting on Garden of the Gods Road near I-25.
Colorado Springs police shooting_Garden of the Gods Road_April 22 2021
Posted at 7:36 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 07:36:46-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect was shot and killed by Colorado Springs police Thursday morning after allegedly ignoring officers' commands while walking around a parking lot with an AR-15.

The shooting occurred along the 500 block of W. Garden of the Gods Road, which is just west of Interstate 25.

The Colorado Springs Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the shooting, said at around 6:30 a.m. local time, officers located a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a Quality Inn. Officers attempted to contact a suspect, but he fled in his vehicle before it got stuck in a parking lot when the vehicle got "high-centered."

The suspect then got out of the vehicle with an AR-15 pointed at his chin, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect walked across the parking lot of a gas station toward a person pumping gas as officers commanded him to drop the weapon. The suspect ignored the officers, according to the sheriff's office.

Police attempted to use a Taser on the suspect, but it was not effective, police and the sheriff's office said. At that point, an officer fired at least one round at the suspect. He was struck at least once.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The sheriff's office said the man's identity would be released by the coroner once his next-of-kin was notified.

This story was originally published by Stephanie Butzer on Scripps station KMGH in Denver.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right