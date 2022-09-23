Watch Now
Super Bowl halftime show gets a new sponsor

Adam Hunger/AP
FILE -Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg, from left, perform during the halftime show during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The NFL has announced that Apple Music will be the new sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show. The multi-year sponsorship will begin with Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Apple Music replaces Pepsi, who was the sponsor the past 10 years. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
Posted at 12:40 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 12:58:12-04

Apple Music is the new sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show.

The partnership with the NFL will begin in 2023 at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

"We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show," said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, SVP of Partner Strategy for the NFL. "We couldn't think of a more appropriate partner for the world's most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology."

The terms of the deal were not announced. However, experts said the NFL was likely pursuing $50 million for rights to the show.

The NFL and Apple Music have not announced who will be performing at Super Bowl LVII.

Last year's show, which was sponsored by Pepsi, was watched by more than 120 million viewers.

It featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
