Study finds that 1.1 billion people in the world smoked in 2019

A new study published in the medical journal The Lancet shows that 1.1 billion people throughout the world smoked in 2019.

Researchers found that population growth has led to a significant increase in the total number of smokers.

The study stated that out of the 204 countries, researchers found that 113 had increased significantly in current smokers between 1990 and 2019.

In 2019, 1.14 trillion people worldwide were smokers and they consumed 7.41 trillion cigarettes, the study said.

Researchers found that in 2019, 7.69 million deaths worldwide were caused by smoking tobacco, the study said.

The study also found that China, India, Indonesia, the U.S., Russia, Bangladesh, Japan, Turkey, Vietnam, and the Philippines make up two-thirds of the global tobacco smoking population.

In 2019, the study found that 1.14 billion tobacco smokers lived in China.