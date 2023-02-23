Storm brings snow to Hawaii

Hawaii's highest peaks are covered in snow.

Images from Mauna Kea, a dormant volcano on the Big Island, show of snow covering the ground. The summit received several inches of snow this week as a storm passed through the area.

While it may sound odd for it to snow in Hawaii, the National Weather Service says it's not uncommon. The highest peaks in Hawaii generally receive snow every winter, according to the NWS.

A blizzard warning was issued for Hawaii last year. It was the first time a blizzard warning was issued for the state since 2019.

While there may be snow at the highest elevations in Hawaii, the rest of the state is experiencing sunny and breezy conditions. Highs are forecasted to be in the 60s on Thursday.