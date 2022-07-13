Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Southwest Virginia flooding damages homes, prompts rescues

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 6:13 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 18:13:17-04

WHITEWOOD, Va. (AP) — Authorities say flooding in a remote corner of southwest Virginia has damaged more than 100 homes but there are no confirmed deaths or injuries despite some 40 people being unaccounted for.

Officials said at a news conference Wednesday that the flooding occurred in Virginia's Buchanan County.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters.

Authorities said the number unaccounted for was expected to decline as swift-water rescue teams continue their work.

Buchanan County also suffered serious flooding damage last year, when the remnants of a hurricane hit the area in September, washing away homes and leaving one person dead.

Those reported missing are a mixture of adults and children, officials said.

Officials said those missing lived in affected areas that currently have limited or no phone service so relatives couldn't get a hold of them.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms