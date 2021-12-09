Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Senate rejects Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

items.[0].image.alt
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - Light from the morning sun illuminates the Senate side of the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 3, 2021. The Senate is poised to vote Wednesday to void a Biden administration regulation that requires businesses with 100 or more workers have their workers vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Virus Outbreak Congress Vaccines
Posted at 8:59 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 20:59:29-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate narrowly approved a resolution to nullify the Biden administration’s requirement that businesses with 100 or more workers have their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing.

However, the Democratic-led House is unlikely to take it up.

Still, the vote has given senators a chance to come out against a policy that they say has sparked fears back home from businesses and from unvaccinated constituents worried about losing their jobs should the rule go into effect.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order in September. Since then, the mandate has faced court challenges.

In November, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a motion to block the policy from taking effect.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said it would abide by the court order despite saying it is "confident in its authority to protect workers in emergencies."

Legal experts expect the case to reach the U.S. Supreme Court.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.