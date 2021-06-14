Second suspect in Austin mass shooting arrested in central Texas

Harker Heights, TX (KXXV) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the Saturday morning mass shooting in Austin that killed one person and injured 13 others.

A spokesperson with Killeen ISD confirmed that the district's police department is working with Austin Police and there was an arrest of a 17-year-old male at Harker Heights High School on Monday morning.

"We will continue to work with Austin Police to assist them in any way possible to bring justice for the tragic events that occurred this weekend," said Killeen ISD Spokesperson Taina Maya.

One other suspect is also in custody in connection with the shooting.

This story originally reported on KXXV.com.