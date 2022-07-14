Ukrainian authorities say Russian missile strikes in the southern city of Mykolaiv have killed at least five people.

That's part of a series of artillery and missile barrages across the country in the last day that have left at least 10 dead and dozens wounded. Russian missiles also struck a factory in the city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meanwhile, strongly condemned the "unlawful transfer and deportation" of people from areas in Ukraine that Russia now controls.

Blinken said an estimated 900,000 to 1.6 million Ukrainian citizens, including 260,000 children, were interrogated, detained and deported to Russia. He says in this way, Russia is attempting to change the demographics of Ukraine.

Also Wednesday, the top U.S. diplomat accused Russia of committing a “war crime” because of the forced deportations.

“Russian authorities must release those detained and allow Ukrainian citizens forcibly removed or coerced into leaving their country the ability to promptly and safely return home,” Blinken said in a statement.