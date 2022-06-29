Watch Now
Russians fight to encircle Ukraine's last eastern stronghold

Russia Ukraine War
George Ivanchenko/AP
An elderly Ukrainian woman looks on after Russian shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/George Ivanchenko)
Posted at 7:34 PM, Jun 29, 2022
Russian forces are battling to surround the Ukrainian military's last stronghold in a long-contested eastern province, as shock still reverberates from a Russian airstrike on a shopping mall that killed at least 18 people.

Moscow's battle to wrest the entire Donbas region from Ukraine saw Russian forces pushing toward two villages south of Lysychansk while Ukrainian troops fought to prevent their encirclement. The U.S. director of national intelligence said on Wednesday the most likely scenario is a "grinding struggle" in which Russia consolidates its hold over southern Ukraine by the fall.

Meanwhile, search teams and relatives raced to find people missing in the wreckage of the Amstor shopping center in the city of Kremenchuk.

