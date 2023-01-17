Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to federal prison Tuesday following convictions for fraud and tax evasion.

Todd will serve his sentence in Florida at FPC Pensacola. It's described as a minimum security federal prison camp.

Julie will serve time at a federal prison in Lexington, Kentucky that provides medical and mental health care.

Prosecutors said the couple, known for their show "Chrisley Knows Best," created false documents to secure $30 million in bank loans to fund their lavish lifestyles. To avoid paying back the loans, Todd filed for bankruptcy, The Associated Press reported.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus 16 months of probation. Julie was sentenced to seven years plus 16 months of probation.

"Chrisley Knows Best" and its spinoffs were reportedly canceled after the couple's sentencing hearing in November. However, the reality shows still appear on USA Network's website.