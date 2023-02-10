Purina issues recall of dog food; its toxicity can cause vomiting

The Food and Drug Administration announced that Purina recalled some of its Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food due to potentially elevated vitamin D levels.

The FDA noted that vitamin D is an important nutrient for dogs, but too much of it can cause vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, and excessive drooling to renal (kidney) dysfunction.

The food is only available by prescription only. It comes in 8-pound and 20 pound packages. The package contain UPC codes: 38100 19190 for 8-pound packages and 38100 19192 for 20-pound packages.

The recall was initiated after two dogs showed symptoms of vitamin D toxicity after eating the dog food. The dogs recovered after being taken off the diet, the FDA said.

“We apologize to pet owners and veterinarians for any concerns or inconvenience this situation has caused. As pet experts and pet owners ourselves, the health and well-being of pets is our top priority,” Purina said. Customers can contact Purina for refund information.

The food should be thrown away immediately and not given to any other pets or wildlife, the FDA said.