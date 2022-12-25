Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Porn site founder accused of sex trafficking caught in Spain

Michael Pratt founded the now-defunct GirlsDoPorn website
This image made available by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation shows three photos of Michael James Pratt, the founder of a California-based porn empire that coerced young women into filming adult videos. The FBI says Pratt, who was on its Ten Most Wanted list, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Madrid, three years after he fled while facing federal charges of sex trafficking and producing child pornography. (FBI via AP)
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(FBI via AP)
This image made available by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation shows three photos of Michael James Pratt, the founder of a California-based porn empire that coerced young women into filming adult videos. The FBI says Pratt, who was on its Ten Most Wanted list, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Madrid, three years after he fled while facing federal charges of sex trafficking and producing child pornography.
This image made available by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation shows three photos of Michael James Pratt, the founder of a California-based porn empire that coerced young women into filming adult videos. The FBI says Pratt, who was on its Ten Most Wanted list, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Madrid, three years after he fled while facing federal charges of sex trafficking and producing child pornography. (FBI via AP)
Posted at 12:02 PM, Dec 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-25 12:02:07-05

SAN DIEGO — The founder of a California-based porn empire that coerced young women into filming adult videos has been arrested in Spain, three years after he fled while facing federal sex-trafficking charges.

The FBI says Michael Pratt, who was on its Ten Most Wanted list, was arrested Wednesday in Madrid.

Pratt founded the now-defunct GirlsDoPorn website in San Diego.

In 2019, he and others were charged with sex crimes after 22 women said they were plied with alcohol and marijuana before being rushed through signing a contract, which they weren't allowed to read. Some said they were sexually assaulted and held in hotel rooms unwillingly until adult filming had ended.

Three of Pratt's co-defendants pleaded guilty in the case.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Spelling Bee promo

Enroll your school today!