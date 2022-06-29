Watch Now
Police: Virginia toddler left in car dies, father kills self

Posted at 9:01 AM, Jun 29, 2022
CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Police say a Virginia toddler left in a vehicle for hours died and his father was found dead in an apparent suicide at their home.

Chesterfield County Police say the department received a call late Tuesday morning reporting that an 18-month-old boy may have been left in a vehicle for several hours.

Police soon received information indicating the child’s father was at his home and was making suicidal statements.

A news release says officers responding to the location found the child dead inside the house and the man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the woods behind the home.

