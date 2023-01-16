One week later, the search continues for Kyle Doan

It’s been one week since Kyle Doan was swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel in California. Search and rescue crews have been out every day but Saturday looking for any signs of the 5-year-old.

On Monday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said water levels had lowered in the San Marcos Creek and Salinas River allowing new areas to be searched.

Weather conditions hampered efforts Saturday and part of Sunday but by Sunday afternoon, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said weather and water conditions improved enough for the search to continue.

The sheriff's dive team and search and rescue crews are currently handling the search. Help from the National Guard and outside agencies was called off late last week.

SLO Co. Sheriff's Office Kyle Doan

Kyle went missing Monday, Jan. 9. He and his mom were on their way to school when their vehicle was overtaken by floodwaters.

Bystanders using a rope were reportedly able to help his mother to safety but they were unable to reach Kyle.

Items from the family's car have reportedly been found as far out as the Salinas River. The car was recovered last week. A sheriff's office official said Kyle could potentially be anywhere from there to the Monterey Bay.

The sheriff's office says search efforts are expected to continue throughout the week.

This story was originally published by KSBY in California's Central Coast.